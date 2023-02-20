Kaman Corporation [KAMN] moved down -0.55: Why It’s Important

Kaman Corporation [NYSE: KAMN] slipped around -0.14 points on Friday, while shares priced at $25.24 at the close of the session, down -0.55%. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Kaman Corporation Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Kaman Corp. (NYSE:KAMN) announced today that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results after the stock market closes on Thursday, February 23, 2023, and host a live webcast and conference call at 8:30 am ET on Friday, Friday 24, 2023. A supplemental presentation relating to the fourth quarter and full year 2022 results will be posted to the Company’s website prior to the earnings call at http://www.kaman.com/investors/quarterly-earnings-calls.

Participants must register for the teleconference. Once registration is complete, participants will be provided with a dial-in number containing a personalized PIN to access the call. While not required, it is recommended that participants join 10 minutes prior to the event start. A live webcast will be available during the call and a replay will available two hours after the call. Registration and webcast can be accessed at http://www.kaman.com/investors/quarterly-earnings-calls.

Kaman Corporation stock is now 13.18% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KAMN Stock saw the intraday high of $25.45 and lowest of $24.94 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 46.50, which means current price is +19.65% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 184.49K shares, KAMN reached a trading volume of 103298 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kaman Corporation [KAMN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KAMN shares is $30.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KAMN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Kaman Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $45 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on October 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Kaman Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kaman Corporation is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for KAMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14.

How has KAMN stock performed recently?

Kaman Corporation [KAMN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.10. With this latest performance, KAMN shares gained by 11.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KAMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.19 for Kaman Corporation [KAMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.02, while it was recorded at 25.35 for the last single week of trading, and 28.49 for the last 200 days.

Kaman Corporation [KAMN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kaman Corporation [KAMN] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.12 and a Gross Margin at +31.90. Kaman Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.49.

Kaman Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Earnings analysis for Kaman Corporation [KAMN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KAMN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kaman Corporation go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Kaman Corporation [KAMN]

There are presently around $629 million, or 91.00% of KAMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KAMN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,187,460, which is approximately 3.963% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,141,839 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $79.3 million in KAMN stocks shares; and GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL, currently with $64.5 million in KAMN stock with ownership of nearly 12.244% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kaman Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Kaman Corporation [NYSE:KAMN] by around 2,570,829 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 2,167,854 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 20,174,748 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,913,431 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KAMN stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 333,832 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,498,432 shares during the same period.