International Bancshares Corporation [IBOC] is 1.09% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The company report on February 1, 2023 that International Bancshares Corporation Announces Cash Dividend Increase.

International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ: IBOC) announced today that on January 31, 2023, IBC’s Board of Directors approved the declaration of a.63 cents per share cash dividend for shareholders of record of Common Stock, $1.00 par value, as of the close of business on February 15, 2023, payable on February 28, 2023. This dividend represents a 5%, or.03 cents per share, increase above IBC’s previous dividend paid on August 29, 2022. “This discretionary cash dividend was made possible because of our Company’s continued record of superior financial results. Adding to this strong performance is our exceptionally strong capital position, significant liquidity, and more than fifty-six years of positive earnings. We remain committed to continue to manage our Company responsibly to position us for continued success and to enhance the value of our Company for our shareholders,” said Dennis E. Nixon, president and CEO of IBC.

IBC is a multi-bank financial holding company headquartered in Laredo, Texas, with approximately $16.0 billion in total assets and 167 facilities and 257 ATMs serving 75 communities in Texas and Oklahoma.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 231376 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of International Bancshares Corporation stands at 2.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.39%.

The market cap for IBOC stock reached $2.86 billion, with 62.23 million shares outstanding and 52.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 232.73K shares, IBOC reached a trading volume of 231376 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Standpoint Research have made an estimate for International Bancshares Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2011. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Standpoint Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2011, representing the official price target for International Bancshares Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Sterne Agee analysts kept a Neutral rating on IBOC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Bancshares Corporation is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 52.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for IBOC in the course of the last twelve months was 10.88.

International Bancshares Corporation [IBOC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.45. With this latest performance, IBOC shares gained by 6.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.85 for International Bancshares Corporation [IBOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.88, while it was recorded at 46.14 for the last single week of trading, and 44.49 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Bancshares Corporation [IBOC] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.95. International Bancshares Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.93.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.68.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBOC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Bancshares Corporation go to 10.00%.

There are presently around $1,920 million, or 67.90% of IBOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBOC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,555,740, which is approximately 5.377% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,320,442 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $292.38 million in IBOC stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $202.71 million in IBOC stock with ownership of nearly 0.403% of the company’s market capitalization.

96 institutional holders increased their position in International Bancshares Corporation [NASDAQ:IBOC] by around 3,000,184 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 2,851,648 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 35,654,532 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,506,364 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBOC stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 949,744 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 335,224 shares during the same period.