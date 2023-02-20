Information Services Group Inc. [III] moved up 1.31: Why It’s Important

Information Services Group Inc. [NASDAQ: III] price surged by 1.31 percent to reach at $0.07. The company report on February 16, 2023 that ISG to Publish Report on Digital Banking Platforms.

Upcoming ISG Provider Lens™ report will evaluate providers of technologies empowering banks to successfully innovate on products, business models and processes.

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining providers of digital technologies that enable banks to adapt to rapidly evolving market requirements.

A sum of 99456 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 190.68K shares. Information Services Group Inc. shares reached a high of $5.43 and dropped to a low of $5.33 until finishing in the latest session at $5.42.

The one-year III stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.95. The average equity rating for III stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Information Services Group Inc. [III]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for III shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on III stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for Information Services Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Information Services Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $5 to $6, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on III stock. On March 10, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for III shares from 7 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Information Services Group Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for III stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

III Stock Performance Analysis:

Information Services Group Inc. [III] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.45. With this latest performance, III shares gained by 6.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for III stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.61 for Information Services Group Inc. [III]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.01, while it was recorded at 5.41 for the last single week of trading, and 5.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Information Services Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Information Services Group Inc. [III] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.92 and a Gross Margin at +37.44. Information Services Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.59.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.52.

Information Services Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

III Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for III. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Information Services Group Inc. go to 14.00%.

Information Services Group Inc. [III] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $144 million, or 57.50% of III stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of III stocks are: PRIVATE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 4,123,326, which is approximately 1.638% of the company’s market cap and around 19.20% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 2,919,505 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.82 million in III stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $9.81 million in III stock with ownership of nearly 2.332% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Information Services Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Information Services Group Inc. [NASDAQ:III] by around 1,878,919 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 3,043,522 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 21,673,474 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,595,915 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. III stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 800,045 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 700,977 shares during the same period.