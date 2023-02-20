IDACORP Inc. [IDA] stock Downgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $103

IDACORP Inc. [NYSE: IDA] surged by $2.03 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $106.45 during the day while it closed the day at $105.65. The company report on February 16, 2023 that IDACORP, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Results, Initiates 2023 Earnings Guidance.

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE: IDA) reported fourth quarter 2022 net income attributable to IDACORP of $42.1 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, compared with $32.8 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021. For the full year ended December 31, 2022, IDACORP reported net income attributable to IDACORP of $259.0 million, or $5.11 per diluted share, compared with $245.6 million, or $4.85 per diluted share, in 2021.

“We are pleased to announce our 15th consecutive year of growth in earnings per share,” said IDACORP President and Chief Executive Officer Lisa Grow. “Continued customer growth, an increase in weather-related retail and transmission revenues, and an approval for the acceleration of the Jim Bridger coal plant retirement, contributed to the year’s strong results. Inflationary cost pressures related to labor, professional services, and supplies, as well as cyclical plant maintenance and the impacts of higher power supply costs, offset some of those benefits compared with last year.

IDACORP Inc. stock has also gained 2.35% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IDA stock has inclined by 2.25% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -8.10% and lost -2.04% year-on date.

The market cap for IDA stock reached $5.23 billion, with 50.67 million shares outstanding and 50.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 220.06K shares, IDA reached a trading volume of 405474 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here's what leading stock market gurus have to say about IDACORP Inc. [IDA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IDA shares is $116.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IDA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for IDACORP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $108 to $110. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2022, representing the official price target for IDACORP Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $119, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on IDA stock. On November 16, 2021, analysts increased their price target for IDA shares from 108 to 123.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IDACORP Inc. is set at 2.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93.

IDA stock trade performance evaluation

IDACORP Inc. [IDA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.35. With this latest performance, IDA shares gained by 2.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.00 for IDACORP Inc. [IDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 106.19, while it was recorded at 103.20 for the last single week of trading, and 106.02 for the last 200 days.

IDACORP Inc. [IDA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IDACORP Inc. [IDA] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.33 and a Gross Margin at +23.51. IDACORP Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.88.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.26.

IDACORP Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for IDACORP Inc. [IDA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IDA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IDACORP Inc. go to 3.40%.

IDACORP Inc. [IDA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,368 million, or 81.30% of IDA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IDA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,264,363, which is approximately 2.389% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,211,344 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $656.23 million in IDA stocks shares; and T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $320.28 million in IDA stock with ownership of nearly 3.12% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IDACORP Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 190 institutional holders increased their position in IDACORP Inc. [NYSE:IDA] by around 2,362,260 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 1,720,650 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 37,258,368 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,341,278 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IDA stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 220,481 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 539,302 shares during the same period.