Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc [HCCI] gain 17.36% so far this year. What now?

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc [NASDAQ: HCCI] gained 1.38% or 0.52 points to close at $38.12 with a heavy trading volume of 105890 shares. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. to Hold 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Conference Call.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (Nasdaq:HCCI) plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022 and for the full fiscal year, which ended December 31, 2022, after the market close on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

The company will host a conference call on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 9:30 AM Central Time, during which management will give a presentation focusing on the Company’s operations and financial results. Interested parties can listen to the audio webcast available through our company website, http://crystal-clean.com/investor-relations/, and can participate on the call by dialing (888) 440-4149. After dialing the number, you will be required to provide the following passcode before being joined to the conference call: 8889427.

It opened the trading session at $37.76, the shares rose to $38.215 and dropped to $37.42, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HCCI points out that the company has recorded 13.02% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -58.83% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 117.13K shares, HCCI reached to a volume of 105890 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc [HCCI]:

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $17 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for HCCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for HCCI in the course of the last twelve months was 18.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for HCCI stock

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc [HCCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.22. With this latest performance, HCCI shares gained by 6.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.43 for Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc [HCCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.82, while it was recorded at 38.15 for the last single week of trading, and 30.79 for the last 200 days.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc [HCCI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc [HCCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.91 and a Gross Margin at +26.97. Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.83.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.05.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc [HCCI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HCCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc [HCCI]

There are presently around $602 million, or 65.00% of HCCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HCCI stocks are: ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 1,393,049, which is approximately 6.85% of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, holding 1,178,715 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44.93 million in HCCI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $43.75 million in HCCI stock with ownership of nearly 2.882% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc [NASDAQ:HCCI] by around 2,353,321 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 1,693,542 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 11,758,259 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,805,122 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HCCI stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 748,846 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 797,488 shares during the same period.