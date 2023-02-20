Helios Technologies Inc. [HLIO] Is Currently 3.44 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Helios Technologies Inc. [NYSE: HLIO] gained 3.44% or 2.28 points to close at $68.60 with a heavy trading volume of 98556 shares. The company report on February 13, 2023 that Helios Technologies Schedules Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Release and Conference Call.

Helios Technologies (NYSE: HLIO), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, announced today that it will release its fourth quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Monday, February 27, 2023. Josef Matosevic, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tricia Fulton, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast that day to review the Company’s financial and operating results, and discuss its corporate strategies and outlook.

It opened the trading session at $66.68, the shares rose to $68.80 and dropped to $66.0753, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HLIO points out that the company has recorded 2.43% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -42.12% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 129.81K shares, HLIO reached to a volume of 98556 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Helios Technologies Inc. [HLIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLIO shares is $72.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for Helios Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $85 to $95. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Helios Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on HLIO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helios Technologies Inc. is set at 1.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLIO in the course of the last twelve months was 30.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for HLIO stock

Helios Technologies Inc. [HLIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.88. With this latest performance, HLIO shares gained by 13.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.92 for Helios Technologies Inc. [HLIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.31, while it was recorded at 67.33 for the last single week of trading, and 60.27 for the last 200 days.

Helios Technologies Inc. [HLIO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Helios Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Helios Technologies Inc. [HLIO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HLIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Helios Technologies Inc. go to 4.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Helios Technologies Inc. [HLIO]

There are presently around $2,067 million, or 92.90% of HLIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLIO stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS INC with ownership of 4,620,219, which is approximately 0.142% of the company’s market cap and around 1.69% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,071,547 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $210.71 million in HLIO stocks shares; and BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $205.38 million in HLIO stock with ownership of nearly 1.981% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Helios Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Helios Technologies Inc. [NYSE:HLIO] by around 2,269,623 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 2,077,232 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 25,791,597 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,138,452 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLIO stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 419,510 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 844,527 shares during the same period.