Global Net Lease Inc. [GNL] Stock trading around $14.44 per share: What’s Next?

Global Net Lease Inc. [NYSE: GNL] closed the trading session at $14.44 on 02/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.355, while the highest price level was $14.62. The company report on February 9, 2023 that GLOBAL NET LEASE ANNOUNCES RELEASE DATE FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS.

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) (“GNL” or the “Company”) announced today it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, February 23, 2023, beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET, to discuss the fourth quarter and full year results and provide commentary on business performance. The results will be released before the call which will be conducted by GNL’s management team. A question and answer session will follow the prepared remarks.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 14.88 percent and weekly performance of 0.14 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.18 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 13.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 636.38K shares, GNL reached to a volume of 410593 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Global Net Lease Inc. [GNL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNL shares is $17.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Global Net Lease Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Sector Weight. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Global Net Lease Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Colliers Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on GNL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Global Net Lease Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNL in the course of the last twelve months was 239.56.

GNL stock trade performance evaluation

Global Net Lease Inc. [GNL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.14. With this latest performance, GNL shares gained by 4.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.83 for Global Net Lease Inc. [GNL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.82, while it was recorded at 14.51 for the last single week of trading, and 13.48 for the last 200 days.

Global Net Lease Inc. [GNL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Global Net Lease Inc. [GNL] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.61 and a Gross Margin at +40.37. Global Net Lease Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.00.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to 0.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.00.

Global Net Lease Inc. [GNL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,112 million, or 72.80% of GNL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,389,888, which is approximately 3.263% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,046,642 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $246.15 million in GNL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $99.17 million in GNL stock with ownership of nearly 4.683% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Global Net Lease Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Global Net Lease Inc. [NYSE:GNL] by around 5,153,576 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 2,508,996 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 69,315,545 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,978,117 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNL stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,832,695 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 594,092 shares during the same period.