Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. [FDP] stock Reiterated by Wunderlich analyst, price target now $74

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. [NYSE: FDP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.27% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.23%. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP), today announced that it will issue a press release on its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022 financial results prior to the market opening on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 and will host its quarterly conference call that day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results. Hosting the call for the Company will be Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Monica Vicente, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Claudia Pou, Vice President, Corporate Communications.

Interested parties are invited to participate by visiting the Investor Relations page of the Fresh Del Monte website at https://investorrelations.freshdelmonte.com. The call will begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Institutional investors, analysts and other members of the financial community are invited to listen to the call and participate in the question and answer session by dialing 1 (888) 330-2454 (Domestic/Toll Free) or 1 (240) 789-2714 (International) and entering Passcode: 1313437. An audio replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call for a period of one year.

Over the last 12 months, FDP stock rose by 0.38%. The one-year Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.61. The average equity rating for FDP stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.38 billion, with 47.84 million shares outstanding and 37.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 189.82K shares, FDP stock reached a trading volume of 412495 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. [FDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FDP shares is $33.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wunderlich have made an estimate for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wunderlich raised their target price from $60 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2016, representing the official price target for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. stock. On May 11, 2016, analysts increased their price target for FDP shares from 50 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for FDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for FDP in the course of the last twelve months was 443.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

FDP Stock Performance Analysis:

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. [FDP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.23. With this latest performance, FDP shares gained by 6.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.73 for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. [FDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.26, while it was recorded at 28.49 for the last single week of trading, and 26.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. Fundamentals:

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

FDP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. go to 24.00%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. [FDP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $928 million, or 66.70% of FDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FDP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,321,789, which is approximately 4.729% of the company’s market cap and around 21.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 5,225,495 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $150.7 million in FDP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $126.33 million in FDP stock with ownership of nearly 1.777% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. [NYSE:FDP] by around 1,931,380 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 1,187,442 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 29,043,767 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,162,589 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FDP stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 600,421 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 253,450 shares during the same period.