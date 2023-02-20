For Xponential Fitness Inc. [XPOF], Analyst sees a rise to $29. What next?

Xponential Fitness Inc. [NYSE: XPOF] price surged by 1.59 percent to reach at $0.41. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Xponential Fitness, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF), the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Thursday, March 2, 2023 after the market closes. Xponential Fitness management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET the same day.

To access the event by telephone, please dial (877) 407-9716 and provide conference ID 13734905 approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time to allow time for registration. International callers should dial +1 (201) 493-6779 and provide the same conference ID.

A sum of 411904 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 352.59K shares. Xponential Fitness Inc. shares reached a high of $26.39 and dropped to a low of $25.06 until finishing in the latest session at $26.24.

The one-year XPOF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.6. The average equity rating for XPOF stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Xponential Fitness Inc. [XPOF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPOF shares is $31.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPOF stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Xponential Fitness Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Xponential Fitness Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on XPOF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xponential Fitness Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPOF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for XPOF in the course of the last twelve months was 38.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

XPOF Stock Performance Analysis:

Xponential Fitness Inc. [XPOF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.97. With this latest performance, XPOF shares gained by 2.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPOF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.66 for Xponential Fitness Inc. [XPOF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.35, while it was recorded at 25.52 for the last single week of trading, and 19.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Xponential Fitness Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xponential Fitness Inc. [XPOF] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.47 and a Gross Margin at +66.83. Xponential Fitness Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.40.

Xponential Fitness Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Xponential Fitness Inc. [XPOF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $428 million, or 88.60% of XPOF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPOF stocks are: DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 2,171,620, which is approximately 1.81% of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; FEDERATED HERMES, INC., holding 1,875,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.2 million in XPOF stocks shares; and EAGLE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $30.95 million in XPOF stock with ownership of nearly 7.36% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xponential Fitness Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Xponential Fitness Inc. [NYSE:XPOF] by around 3,149,636 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 1,510,444 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 11,667,410 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,327,490 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPOF stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,402,394 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,058,118 shares during the same period.