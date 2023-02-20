For Teekay Tankers Ltd. [TNK], Analyst sees a rise to $25. What next?

Teekay Tankers Ltd. [NYSE: TNK] closed the trading session at $37.60 on 02/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $37.45, while the highest price level was $38.92. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Teekay Group to Announce Fourth Quarter and Annual 2022 Earnings Results on February 23, 2023.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Teekay Tankers plans to host a conference call on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and annual 2022. All shareholders and interested parties are invited to listen to the live conference call by choosing from the following options:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 22.04 percent and weekly performance of 4.74 percent. The stock has been moved at 49.03 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 29.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 15.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 441.07K shares, TNK reached to a volume of 406408 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Teekay Tankers Ltd. [TNK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TNK shares is $45.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TNK stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Teekay Tankers Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $18 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Teekay Tankers Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teekay Tankers Ltd. is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for TNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for TNK in the course of the last twelve months was 258.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

TNK stock trade performance evaluation

Teekay Tankers Ltd. [TNK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.74. With this latest performance, TNK shares gained by 29.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 233.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.22 for Teekay Tankers Ltd. [TNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.37, while it was recorded at 37.98 for the last single week of trading, and 26.50 for the last 200 days.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. [TNK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teekay Tankers Ltd. [TNK] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.76 and a Gross Margin at -10.70. Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.69.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.01.

Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Teekay Tankers Ltd. [TNK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TNK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teekay Tankers Ltd. go to 3.00%.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. [TNK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $585 million, or 43.10% of TNK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TNK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,780,341, which is approximately 6.263% of the company’s market cap and around 31.90% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 1,714,667 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $64.47 million in TNK stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $38.23 million in TNK stock with ownership of nearly 16.003% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teekay Tankers Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. [NYSE:TNK] by around 3,258,456 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 1,730,134 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 10,571,849 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,560,439 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TNK stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,142,965 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 454,824 shares during the same period.