For SAP SE [SAP], Analyst sees a rise to $136. What next?

SAP SE [NYSE: SAP] closed the trading session at $117.35 on 02/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $116.1728, while the highest price level was $117.44. The company report on February 16, 2023 that SAP Supports Utilities Across the EU To Enable Energy Transition.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The energy crisis has two faces: the need for decarbonization in order to limit global temperature increase and rising highly volatile energy prices due to energy market turbulence caused by the war in Ukraine.

The need for decarbonization has been the driving force behind policies like the European Green Deal, while the Russian invasion led to additional policies like RePowerEU to phase out EU dependency on Russian fossil fuels.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.72 percent and weekly performance of 0.00 percent. The stock has been moved at 26.92 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 910.84K shares, SAP reached to a volume of 410867 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SAP SE [SAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAP shares is $137.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for SAP SE shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2022, representing the official price target for SAP SE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SAP SE is set at 2.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for SAP in the course of the last twelve months was 31.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

SAP stock trade performance evaluation

SAP SE [SAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, SAP shares gained by 1.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.57 for SAP SE [SAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 112.45, while it was recorded at 118.36 for the last single week of trading, and 98.31 for the last 200 days.

SAP SE [SAP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SAP SE [SAP] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.59 and a Gross Margin at +71.80. SAP SE’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.42.

Return on Total Capital for SAP is now 9.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SAP SE [SAP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.81. Additionally, SAP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SAP SE [SAP] managed to generate an average of $20,454 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.SAP SE’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SAP SE [SAP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAP SE go to 15.41%.

SAP SE [SAP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,125 million, or 5.40% of SAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAP stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 7,518,496, which is approximately 37.465% of the company’s market cap and around 25.50% of the total institutional ownership; FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 6,532,911 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $766.64 million in SAP stocks shares; and HARDING LOEVNER LP, currently with $708.71 million in SAP stock with ownership of nearly 15.043% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SAP SE stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 262 institutional holders increased their position in SAP SE [NYSE:SAP] by around 6,222,047 shares. Additionally, 204 investors decreased positions by around 8,637,793 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 45,853,130 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,712,970 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAP stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 571,961 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 2,221,856 shares during the same period.