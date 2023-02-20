For Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. [MSGE], Analyst sees a rise to $50. What next?

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. [NYSE: MSGE] closed the trading session at $61.46 on 02/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $60.405, while the highest price level was $61.82. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. Provides Update on Proposed Spin-Off Transaction.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) today announced that it is continuing to make progress on the proposed tax-free spin-off of its traditional live entertainment businesses.

The Company (to be renamed MSG Sphere Corp. following the spin-off) has filed a publicly available Form 10 Registration Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for the new live entertainment company, which would take on the name Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (“MSG Entertainment”). The Company has also published an investor presentation, available at investor.msgentertainment.com, highlighting the new live entertainment company’s assets and financial profile.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 36.67 percent and weekly performance of 6.33 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 29.88 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 40.96 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 253.60K shares, MSGE reached to a volume of 181776 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. [MSGE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSGE shares is $68.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSGE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $100 to $49. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is set at 2.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSGE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.40.

MSGE stock trade performance evaluation

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. [MSGE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.33. With this latest performance, MSGE shares gained by 29.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSGE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.36 for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. [MSGE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.22, while it was recorded at 60.74 for the last single week of trading, and 52.98 for the last 200 days.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. [MSGE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. [MSGE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,615 million, or 92.10% of MSGE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSGE stocks are: ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 6,692,520, which is approximately 6.673% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,514,028 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $154.51 million in MSGE stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $118.39 million in MSGE stock with ownership of nearly 24.502% of the company’s market capitalization.

82 institutional holders increased their position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. [NYSE:MSGE] by around 2,141,826 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 1,325,132 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 22,815,306 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,282,264 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MSGE stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 537,519 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 456,041 shares during the same period.