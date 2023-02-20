For Landstar System Inc. [LSTR], Analyst sees a rise to $200. What next?

Landstar System Inc. [NASDAQ: LSTR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.83% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.41%. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Landstar System Reports Fourth Quarter Revenue of $1.675B and Fourth Quarter Diluted Earnings Per Share of $2.60.

The Company’s fiscal year ends each year on the last Saturday in December. As such, the Company’s 2022 fourth quarter ended on December 31st and included fourteen weeks of operations, whereas the 2021 fourth quarter ended on December 25th and included thirteen weeks. As the week following Christmas tends to reflect less demand for the Company’s freight transportation services as compared to the rest of December, we estimate the extra week in 2022 contributed revenue of approximately $65 million.

Over the last 12 months, LSTR stock rose by 20.37%. The one-year Landstar System Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.56. The average equity rating for LSTR stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.54 billion, with 36.33 million shares outstanding and 35.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 288.48K shares, LSTR stock reached a trading volume of 400234 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Landstar System Inc. [LSTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LSTR shares is $173.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LSTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Landstar System Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $120 to $140. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Landstar System Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $145, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on LSTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Landstar System Inc. is set at 4.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for LSTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for LSTR in the course of the last twelve months was 30.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

LSTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Landstar System Inc. [LSTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.41. With this latest performance, LSTR shares gained by 10.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LSTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.84 for Landstar System Inc. [LSTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 172.12, while it was recorded at 184.20 for the last single week of trading, and 156.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Landstar System Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Landstar System Inc. [LSTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.64 and a Gross Margin at +12.91. Landstar System Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.79.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.67.

Landstar System Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

LSTR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LSTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Landstar System Inc. go to 21.80%.

Landstar System Inc. [LSTR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,274 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LSTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,482,817, which is approximately -0.421% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,409,176 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $625.89 million in LSTR stocks shares; and KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $596.32 million in LSTR stock with ownership of nearly -1.829% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Landstar System Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 219 institutional holders increased their position in Landstar System Inc. [NASDAQ:LSTR] by around 4,063,320 shares. Additionally, 185 investors decreased positions by around 1,898,146 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 33,660,208 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,621,674 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LSTR stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 397,363 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 158,813 shares during the same period.