For Itron Inc. [ITRI], Analyst sees a rise to $65. What next?

Itron Inc. [NASDAQ: ITRI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.17% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.46%. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Itron Named a Visionary in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Report Recognizes Itron’s Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced that it has been named a Visionary in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide1. According to Gartner, “the Managed IoT connectivity service market enables connectivity, data collection, and analysis and additional decision services that are necessary for connected solutions.”.

Over the last 12 months, ITRI stock dropped by -0.56%. The one-year Itron Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.8. The average equity rating for ITRI stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.57 billion, with 45.14 million shares outstanding and 44.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 232.24K shares, ITRI stock reached a trading volume of 186917 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Itron Inc. [ITRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ITRI shares is $54.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ITRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Itron Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens dropped their target price from $65 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Itron Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on ITRI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Itron Inc. is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for ITRI in the course of the last twelve months was 131.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

ITRI Stock Performance Analysis:

Itron Inc. [ITRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.46. With this latest performance, ITRI shares gained by 2.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.70 for Itron Inc. [ITRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.81, while it was recorded at 57.77 for the last single week of trading, and 50.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Itron Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Itron Inc. [ITRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.97 and a Gross Margin at +27.10. Itron Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.10.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.25.

Itron Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

ITRI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Itron Inc. go to 25.00%.

Itron Inc. [ITRI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,538 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITRI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,472,948, which is approximately -3.262% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,225,422 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $299.1 million in ITRI stocks shares; and AMUNDI, currently with $148.84 million in ITRI stock with ownership of nearly 18.254% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Itron Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Itron Inc. [NASDAQ:ITRI] by around 2,821,729 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 2,867,717 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 38,646,313 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,335,759 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITRI stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 668,035 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 682,178 shares during the same period.