FirstCash Holdings Inc [FCFS] Revenue clocked in at $2.73 billion, up 4.76% YTD: What’s Next?

FirstCash Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: FCFS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.16% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.68%. The company report on February 2, 2023 that FirstCash Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Earnings Results; Adds 45 Pawn Stores in the Fourth Quarter through Acquisitions and Store Openings; Repurchases 2.2 Million Shares in 2022 and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Mr. Rick Wessel, chief executive officer, stated, “Record fourth quarter revenue and earnings results capped off an outstanding 2022 for FirstCash. Pawn receivables ended the year at record levels and we continued to see strong revenue and earnings growth from the core pawn segments in both the U.S. and Latin America. Additionally, the retail POS payment solutions segment (American First Finance or AFF), continued to generate revenue and earnings growth in the fourth quarter, both year-over-year and sequentially.

Over the last 12 months, FCFS stock rose by 18.77%. The one-year FirstCash Holdings Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.6. The average equity rating for FCFS stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.26 billion, with 46.90 million shares outstanding and 37.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 209.11K shares, FCFS stock reached a trading volume of 184778 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on FirstCash Holdings Inc [FCFS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FCFS shares is $103.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FCFS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for FirstCash Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for FirstCash Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $83 to $88, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on FCFS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FirstCash Holdings Inc is set at 2.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for FCFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for FCFS in the course of the last twelve months was 17.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

FCFS Stock Performance Analysis:

FirstCash Holdings Inc [FCFS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.68. With this latest performance, FCFS shares gained by 3.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.59 for FirstCash Holdings Inc [FCFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.56, while it was recorded at 90.60 for the last single week of trading, and 80.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into FirstCash Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FirstCash Holdings Inc [FCFS] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.40 and a Gross Margin at +46.88. FirstCash Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.29.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.55.

FirstCash Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

FCFS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FCFS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FirstCash Holdings Inc go to 7.16%.

FirstCash Holdings Inc [FCFS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,249 million, or 82.30% of FCFS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FCFS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 6,923,166, which is approximately -1.425% of the company’s market cap and around 20.05% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,268,887 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $388.68 million in FCFS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $352.6 million in FCFS stock with ownership of nearly 0.39% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FirstCash Holdings Inc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in FirstCash Holdings Inc [NASDAQ:FCFS] by around 2,328,460 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 3,631,188 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 29,723,621 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,683,269 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FCFS stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 616,101 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,240,637 shares during the same period.