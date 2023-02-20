First Bancorp [FBNC] moved up 0.75: Why It’s Important

First Bancorp [NASDAQ: FBNC] closed the trading session at $41.73 on 02/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $41.41, while the highest price level was $42.20. The company report on January 24, 2023 that First Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual Results.

First Bancorp (the “Company”) (NASDAQ – FBNC), the parent company of First Bank, announced today net income of $38.4 million, or $1.08 per diluted common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $37.9 million, or $1.06 per diluted common share for the three months ended September 30, 2022 (“linked quarter”) and $10.5 million, or $0.30 per diluted common share, recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, the Company recorded net income of $146.9 million, or $4.12 per diluted common share, compared to $95.6 million, or $3.19 per diluted common share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

On June 21, 2022, the Company announced that it had reached an agreement to acquire GrandSouth Bancorporation (“GrandSouth”), headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, in an all-stock transaction. The transaction closed on January 1, 2023, adding eight branches throughout South Carolina and approximately $1.2 billion in total assets, $1.0 billion in loans, and $1.0 billion in deposits to the Company’s balance sheet as of the acquisition date.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.59 percent and weekly performance of -0.69 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.57 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.95 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 150.50K shares, FBNC reached to a volume of 180252 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about First Bancorp [FBNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FBNC shares is $48.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FBNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for First Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson dropped their target price from $43 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on August 01, 2022, representing the official price target for First Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $49, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on FBNC stock. On October 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for FBNC shares from 49 to 52.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Bancorp is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for FBNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for FBNC in the course of the last twelve months was 11.00.

FBNC stock trade performance evaluation

First Bancorp [FBNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.69. With this latest performance, FBNC shares gained by 6.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FBNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.48 for First Bancorp [FBNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.99, while it was recorded at 41.99 for the last single week of trading, and 39.62 for the last 200 days.

First Bancorp [FBNC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Bancorp [FBNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.49. First Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.90.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.39.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for First Bancorp [FBNC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FBNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Bancorp go to 8.10%.

First Bancorp [FBNC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,064 million, or 72.90% of FBNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FBNC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,220,770, which is approximately -0.601% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,493,469 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $104.05 million in FBNC stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $65.69 million in FBNC stock with ownership of nearly -0.335% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in First Bancorp [NASDAQ:FBNC] by around 1,740,201 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 1,303,931 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 22,454,469 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,498,601 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FBNC stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,174,553 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 232,741 shares during the same period.