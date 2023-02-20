F&G Annuities & Life Inc. [FG] Stock trading around $21.69 per share: What’s Next?

F&G Annuities & Life Inc. [NYSE: FG] plunged by -$0.04 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $21.97 during the day while it closed the day at $21.69. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Fidelity National Financial Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) (“FNF”), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries, and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients through its majority owned subsidiary F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE: FG), will release fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings after the close of regular market trading on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

A webcast and conference call to discuss the results will follow at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 23, 2023. Additional information about quarterly financial results, including the earnings release, will be available on the Investor Relations website at www.fnf.com.

The market cap for FG stock reached $2.49 billion, with 125.00 million shares outstanding and 103.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 354.48K shares, FG reached a trading volume of 189676 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about F&G Annuities & Life Inc. [FG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FG shares is $22.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for F&G Annuities & Life Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2022, representing the official price target for F&G Annuities & Life Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for F&G Annuities & Life Inc. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for FG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.06.

FG stock trade performance evaluation

F&G Annuities & Life Inc. [FG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.94.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.94 for F&G Annuities & Life Inc. [FG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.78, while it was recorded at 22.57 for the last single week of trading.

F&G Annuities & Life Inc. [FG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and F&G Annuities & Life Inc. [FG] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.84. F&G Annuities & Life Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.65.

F&G Annuities & Life Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for F&G Annuities & Life Inc. [FG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for F&G Annuities & Life Inc. go to -1.63%.

F&G Annuities & Life Inc. [FG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,616 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FG stocks are: FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. with ownership of 106,442,551, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 85.90% of the total institutional ownership; BRAVE WARRIOR ADVISORS, LLC, holding 6,032,140 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $130.84 million in FG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $21.02 million in FG stock with ownership of nearly -51.037% of the company’s market capitalization.

90 institutional holders increased their position in F&G Annuities & Life Inc. [NYSE:FG] by around 114,355,951 shares. Additionally, 502 investors decreased positions by around 8,628,409 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 2,386,324 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,598,036 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FG stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 108,116,194 shares, while 343 institutional investors sold positions of 3,491,211 shares during the same period.