Federal Signal Corporation [FSS] gain 14.93% so far this year. What now?

Federal Signal Corporation [NYSE: FSS] surged by $0.12 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $53.915 during the day while it closed the day at $53.41. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Federal Signal to Host Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call on March 1, 2023.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS) (the “Company”), a leader in environmental and safety solutions, will announce fourth quarter earnings before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The Company will also host an investor conference call and webcast at 10 a.m. Eastern Time the same day with Jennifer L. Sherman, president and chief executive officer, and Ian A. Hudson, senior vice president and chief financial officer.

Investors and analysts may access the webcast at www.federalsignal.com. The teleconference may be accessed 10 minutes prior to the start by calling 1-844-826-3035 and using conference ID 10175806. An archived replay of the investor conference call will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the call concludes. The replay telephone number is 1-844-512-2921, pin number 10175806.

Federal Signal Corporation stock has also gained 1.97% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FSS stock has inclined by 8.34% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 25.14% and gained 14.93% year-on date.

The market cap for FSS stock reached $3.25 billion, with 60.40 million shares outstanding and 59.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 300.91K shares, FSS reached a trading volume of 408867 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Federal Signal Corporation [FSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSS shares is $50.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Federal Signal Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price from $39 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Federal Signal Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Neutral rating on FSS stock. On September 02, 2021, analysts increased their price target for FSS shares from 44 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Federal Signal Corporation is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

FSS stock trade performance evaluation

Federal Signal Corporation [FSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.97. With this latest performance, FSS shares gained by 7.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.58 for Federal Signal Corporation [FSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.65, while it was recorded at 53.17 for the last single week of trading, and 42.47 for the last 200 days.

Federal Signal Corporation [FSS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Federal Signal Corporation [FSS] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.70 and a Gross Margin at +22.90. Federal Signal Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.29.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.81.

Federal Signal Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Federal Signal Corporation [FSS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Federal Signal Corporation go to 16.00%.

Federal Signal Corporation [FSS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,967 million, or 94.00% of FSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,300,731, which is approximately 1.46% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,350,242 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $285.76 million in FSS stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $170.9 million in FSS stock with ownership of nearly 2.399% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Federal Signal Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in Federal Signal Corporation [NYSE:FSS] by around 3,374,668 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 3,109,510 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 49,071,209 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,555,387 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSS stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 570,704 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 551,078 shares during the same period.