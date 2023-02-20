Federal Realty Investment Trust [FRT] Revenue clocked in at $1.03 billion, up 7.97% YTD: What’s Next?

Federal Realty Investment Trust [NYSE: FRT] plunged by -$0.73 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $109.86 during the day while it closed the day at $109.09. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Operating Results for the Year and Quarter Ended December 31, 2022.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) today reported operating results for its year and quarter ended December 31, 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, net income available for common shareholders was $4.71 per diluted share and $3.26 per diluted share, respectively. For the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, net income available for common shareholders was $1.40 per diluted share and $1.44 per diluted share, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, Federal Realty reported operating income of $526.4 million and $394.7 million, respectively. For the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, operating income was $155.1 million and $147.5 million, respectively.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock has also loss -0.80% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FRT stock has inclined by 2.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.63% and gained 7.97% year-on date.

The market cap for FRT stock reached $8.75 billion, with 80.77 million shares outstanding and 80.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 541.77K shares, FRT reached a trading volume of 409720 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Federal Realty Investment Trust [FRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRT shares is $116.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Federal Realty Investment Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $118 to $115. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $115 to $112, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on FRT stock. On August 09, 2022, analysts increased their price target for FRT shares from 110 to 130.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Federal Realty Investment Trust is set at 2.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for FRT in the course of the last twelve months was 176.79.

FRT stock trade performance evaluation

Federal Realty Investment Trust [FRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.80. With this latest performance, FRT shares gained by 2.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.09 for Federal Realty Investment Trust [FRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 107.21, while it was recorded at 110.22 for the last single week of trading, and 103.82 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Federal Realty Investment Trust [FRT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Federal Realty Investment Trust go to 7.12%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust [FRT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,684 million, or 98.60% of FRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,802,837, which is approximately 1.574% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 10,198,486 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.11 billion in FRT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $829.84 million in FRT stock with ownership of nearly 4.28% of the company’s market capitalization.

244 institutional holders increased their position in Federal Realty Investment Trust [NYSE:FRT] by around 6,410,781 shares. Additionally, 165 investors decreased positions by around 4,602,394 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 68,591,433 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,604,608 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRT stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,076,197 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,165,019 shares during the same period.