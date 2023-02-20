Epsilon Energy Ltd. [EPSN] Is Currently -2.85 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Epsilon Energy Ltd. [NASDAQ: EPSN] slipped around -0.16 points on Friday, while shares priced at $5.45 at the close of the session, down -2.85%. The company report on December 5, 2022 that Epsilon Energy Ltd. Announces the Following Headlines.

Board declares dividend of $0.0625 per common share.

Epsilon Energy Ltd. stock is now -17.80% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EPSN Stock saw the intraday high of $5.67 and lowest of $5.43 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.99, which means current price is +0.37% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 124.13K shares, EPSN reached a trading volume of 229295 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Epsilon Energy Ltd. [EPSN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Epsilon Energy Ltd. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for EPSN in the course of the last twelve months was 3.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.80.

How has EPSN stock performed recently?

Epsilon Energy Ltd. [EPSN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.22. With this latest performance, EPSN shares dropped by -8.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.30 for Epsilon Energy Ltd. [EPSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.22, while it was recorded at 5.60 for the last single week of trading, and 6.59 for the last 200 days.

Epsilon Energy Ltd. [EPSN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Epsilon Energy Ltd. [EPSN] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.82 and a Gross Margin at +64.03. Epsilon Energy Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.49.

Epsilon Energy Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Insider trade positions for Epsilon Energy Ltd. [EPSN]

There are presently around $71 million, or 67.50% of EPSN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPSN stocks are: SOLAS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 3,308,467, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; ADVISORY RESEARCH INC, holding 3,168,133 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.27 million in EPSN stocks shares; and PARAGON ASSOCIATES & PARAGON ASSOCIATES II JOINT VENTURE, currently with $5.82 million in EPSN stock with ownership of nearly -15.769% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Epsilon Energy Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Epsilon Energy Ltd. [NASDAQ:EPSN] by around 1,048,890 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 438,828 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 11,602,326 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,090,044 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPSN stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 232,615 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 60,463 shares during the same period.