EnerSys [ENS] Is Currently -0.49 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

EnerSys [NYSE: ENS] loss -0.49% on the last trading session, reaching $91.00 price per share at the time. The company report on February 8, 2023 that EnerSys Announces Quarterly Dividend.

EnerSys represents 40.84 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.74 billion with the latest information. ENS stock price has been found in the range of $89.965 to $91.48.

If compared to the average trading volume of 206.28K shares, ENS reached a trading volume of 181780 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about EnerSys [ENS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENS shares is $92.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for EnerSys shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northcoast raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2021, representing the official price target for EnerSys stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EnerSys is set at 2.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENS in the course of the last twelve months was 92.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for ENS stock

EnerSys [ENS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.75. With this latest performance, ENS shares gained by 15.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.53 for EnerSys [ENS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.95, while it was recorded at 91.88 for the last single week of trading, and 68.78 for the last 200 days.

EnerSys [ENS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

EnerSys’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

EnerSys [ENS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EnerSys go to 14.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at EnerSys [ENS]

There are presently around $3,558 million, or 99.77% of ENS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,847,648, which is approximately 8.308% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,035,404 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $367.22 million in ENS stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $152.44 million in ENS stock with ownership of nearly 4.398% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EnerSys stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in EnerSys [NYSE:ENS] by around 2,339,814 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 2,961,254 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 33,799,070 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,100,138 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENS stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 762,411 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 220,214 shares during the same period.