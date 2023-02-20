Enerpac Tool Group Corp. [EPAC] gain 6.17% so far this year. What now?

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. [NYSE: EPAC] traded at a high on 02/17/23, posting a 1.69 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $27.02. The company report on December 20, 2022 that Enerpac Tool Group Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results.

First Quarter of Fiscal 2023 Continuing Operations Highlights*.

Net sales were $139 million, with a 13% year-over-year increase in core sales driven by continued solid broad-based demand; the strengthening of the US dollar reduced sales by 6% year over year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 229853 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. stands at 2.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.41%.

The market cap for EPAC stock reached $1.53 billion, with 56.89 million shares outstanding and 56.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 288.77K shares, EPAC reached a trading volume of 229853 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Enerpac Tool Group Corp. [EPAC]?

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for EPAC in the course of the last twelve months was 24.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has EPAC stock performed recently?

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. [EPAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.93. With this latest performance, EPAC shares gained by 10.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.82 for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. [EPAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.36, while it was recorded at 26.65 for the last single week of trading, and 22.05 for the last 200 days.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. [EPAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enerpac Tool Group Corp. [EPAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.21 and a Gross Margin at +45.18. Enerpac Tool Group Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.43.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.48.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. [EPAC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. go to 12.20%.

Insider trade positions for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. [EPAC]

There are presently around $1,514 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPAC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,943,831, which is approximately 0.675% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,474,672 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $174.95 million in EPAC stocks shares; and T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $146.21 million in EPAC stock with ownership of nearly -12.02% of the company’s market capitalization.

94 institutional holders increased their position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. [NYSE:EPAC] by around 5,009,424 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 5,515,756 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 45,513,014 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,038,194 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPAC stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,170,140 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 354,606 shares during the same period.