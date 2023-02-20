Enact Holdings Inc. [ACT] Stock trading around $24.60 per share: What’s Next?

Enact Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ACT] price plunged by -1.01 percent to reach at -$0.25. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Enact Receives Ratings Upgrade from S&P Global Ratings.

Second Upgrade from S&P Global Ratings Since IPO Underscores Enact’s Continued Strong Performance and Strong Capital Position.

A sum of 101861 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 147.03K shares. Enact Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $24.73 and dropped to a low of $24.35 until finishing in the latest session at $24.60.

The one-year ACT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.76. The average equity rating for ACT stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Enact Holdings Inc. [ACT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACT shares is $26.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Enact Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Enact Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on ACT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enact Holdings Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACT in the course of the last twelve months was 6.57.

ACT Stock Performance Analysis:

Enact Holdings Inc. [ACT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.07. With this latest performance, ACT shares gained by 2.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.60 for Enact Holdings Inc. [ACT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.28, while it was recorded at 24.52 for the last single week of trading, and 23.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Enact Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enact Holdings Inc. [ACT] shares currently have an operating margin of +86.75. Enact Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +64.30.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.12.

ACT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enact Holdings Inc. go to 0.20%.

Enact Holdings Inc. [ACT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $772 million, or 20.40% of ACT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACT stocks are: BAYVIEW ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 13,910,086, which is approximately -6.46% of the company’s market cap and around 81.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 3,930,052 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $96.68 million in ACT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $74.66 million in ACT stock with ownership of nearly 1.592% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enact Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Enact Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ACT] by around 1,532,285 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 2,512,037 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 27,330,458 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,374,780 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACT stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 267,310 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 329,722 shares during the same period.