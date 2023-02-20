Dyne Therapeutics Inc. [DYN] Is Currently 0.08 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: DYN] traded at a high on 02/17/23, posting a 0.08 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $13.17. The company report on January 3, 2023 that Dyne Therapeutics to Present at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

A live webcast will be available in the Investors & Media section of Dyne’s website at https://investors.dyne-tx.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations and a replay will be accessible for 30 days following the presentation.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 103860 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dyne Therapeutics Inc. stands at 3.49% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.53%.

The market cap for DYN stock reached $682.73 million, with 51.80 million shares outstanding and 51.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 323.82K shares, DYN reached a trading volume of 103860 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dyne Therapeutics Inc. [DYN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DYN shares is $26.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DYN stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Dyne Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2023, representing the official price target for Dyne Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Chardan Capital Markets analysts kept a Buy rating on DYN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.63 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.79.

How has DYN stock performed recently?

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. [DYN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.26. With this latest performance, DYN shares dropped by -4.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DYN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.79 for Dyne Therapeutics Inc. [DYN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.95, while it was recorded at 13.31 for the last single week of trading, and 10.63 for the last 200 days.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. [DYN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -42.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.33.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.10 and a Current Ratio set at 11.10.

Insider trade positions for Dyne Therapeutics Inc. [DYN]

There are presently around $658 million, or 87.60% of DYN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DYN stocks are: ATLAS VENTURE LIFE SCIENCE ADVISORS, LLC with ownership of 9,869,483, which is approximately 10.46% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; MPM ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 4,951,303 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $65.21 million in DYN stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $38.33 million in DYN stock with ownership of nearly -0.421% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dyne Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Dyne Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:DYN] by around 7,667,217 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 2,987,475 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 39,288,432 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,943,124 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DYN stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,846,762 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,118,602 shares during the same period.