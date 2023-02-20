Dycom Industries Inc. [DY] stock Downgrade by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $88

Dycom Industries Inc. [NYSE: DY] surged by $2.64 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $83.26 during the day while it closed the day at $82.94. The company report on November 22, 2022 that Dycom Industries, Inc. To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) today announced that the Company will be participating in the following investor conferences:.

On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 9:20 a.m. PT / 12:20 p.m. ET, the Company will present in a fireside chat format at the 6th Annual Wells Fargo TMT Summit in Las Vegas, NV.

Dycom Industries Inc. stock has also gained 0.79% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DY stock has declined by -21.37% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -28.22% and lost -11.39% year-on date.

The market cap for DY stock reached $2.42 billion, with 29.52 million shares outstanding and 28.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 465.11K shares, DY reached a trading volume of 407689 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dycom Industries Inc. [DY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DY shares is $126.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DY stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Dycom Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Dycom Industries Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on DY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dycom Industries Inc. is set at 3.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for DY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.23.

DY stock trade performance evaluation

Dycom Industries Inc. [DY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.79. With this latest performance, DY shares dropped by -13.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.81 for Dycom Industries Inc. [DY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.20, while it was recorded at 82.13 for the last single week of trading, and 97.94 for the last 200 days.

Dycom Industries Inc. [DY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dycom Industries Inc. [DY] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.61 and a Gross Margin at +10.99. Dycom Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.39.

Dycom Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dycom Industries Inc. [DY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dycom Industries Inc. go to 20.00%.

Dycom Industries Inc. [DY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,377 million, or 96.40% of DY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,312,038, which is approximately 4.538% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,785,566 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $231.03 million in DY stocks shares; and PECONIC PARTNERS LLC, currently with $209.0 million in DY stock with ownership of nearly 1.527% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dycom Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in Dycom Industries Inc. [NYSE:DY] by around 3,432,233 shares. Additionally, 145 investors decreased positions by around 2,412,394 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 22,819,168 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,663,795 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DY stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 603,444 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,121,464 shares during the same period.