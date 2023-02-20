Duluth Holdings Inc. [DLTH] is 0.97% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Duluth Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: DLTH] jumped around 0.09 points on Friday, while shares priced at $6.24 at the close of the session, up 1.46%. The company report on January 9, 2023 that Duluth Holdings Inc. Announces Holiday Results.

Net Sales of $198.2 million.

Company to participate in ICR Conference on Tuesday, January 10th.

Duluth Holdings Inc. stock is now 0.97% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DLTH Stock saw the intraday high of $6.27 and lowest of $6.04 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.20, which means current price is +6.85% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 150.77K shares, DLTH reached a trading volume of 182404 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Duluth Holdings Inc. [DLTH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLTH shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLTH stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Duluth Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $18 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Duluth Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on DLTH stock. On October 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for DLTH shares from 12 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duluth Holdings Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLTH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

How has DLTH stock performed recently?

Duluth Holdings Inc. [DLTH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.04. With this latest performance, DLTH shares gained by 4.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.15 for Duluth Holdings Inc. [DLTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.29, while it was recorded at 6.33 for the last single week of trading, and 8.54 for the last 200 days.

Duluth Holdings Inc. [DLTH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Duluth Holdings Inc. [DLTH] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.31 and a Gross Margin at +49.83. Duluth Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.41.

Duluth Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Duluth Holdings Inc. [DLTH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLTH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duluth Holdings Inc. go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for Duluth Holdings Inc. [DLTH]

There are presently around $59 million, or 30.40% of DLTH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DLTH stocks are: DISCIPLINED GROWTH INVESTORS INC /MN with ownership of 1,025,936, which is approximately -0.009% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; MILL ROAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 959,735 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.99 million in DLTH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.93 million in DLTH stock with ownership of nearly -5.985% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Duluth Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Duluth Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:DLTH] by around 1,781,220 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 1,398,477 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 6,235,084 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,414,781 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DLTH stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 682,737 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 516,919 shares during the same period.