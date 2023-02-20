Deutsche Bank lifts TopBuild Corp. [BLD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

TopBuild Corp. [NYSE: BLD] slipped around -1.76 points on Friday, while shares priced at $198.91 at the close of the session, down -0.88%. The company report on January 26, 2023 that TopBuild Acquires SRI Holdings.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Residential Insulation Installer$62 Million Annual Revenue.

TopBuild Corp. stock is now 27.11% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BLD Stock saw the intraday high of $199.37 and lowest of $194.78 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 232.92, which means current price is +27.11% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 252.93K shares, BLD reached a trading volume of 229966 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TopBuild Corp. [BLD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLD shares is $203.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for TopBuild Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on September 19, 2022, representing the official price target for TopBuild Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $220, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Hold rating on BLD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TopBuild Corp. is set at 6.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for BLD in the course of the last twelve months was 17.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has BLD stock performed recently?

TopBuild Corp. [BLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.12. With this latest performance, BLD shares gained by 9.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.69 for TopBuild Corp. [BLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 178.64, while it was recorded at 200.41 for the last single week of trading, and 177.69 for the last 200 days.

TopBuild Corp. [BLD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

TopBuild Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for TopBuild Corp. [BLD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TopBuild Corp. go to 14.74%.

Insider trade positions for TopBuild Corp. [BLD]

There are presently around $6,058 million, or 98.60% of BLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,301,050, which is approximately 8.198% of the company’s market cap and around 0.51% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,948,344 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $586.46 million in BLD stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $533.48 million in BLD stock with ownership of nearly 7.659% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TopBuild Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 195 institutional holders increased their position in TopBuild Corp. [NYSE:BLD] by around 3,806,472 shares. Additionally, 161 investors decreased positions by around 4,611,549 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 22,038,122 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,456,143 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLD stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 695,207 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 2,242,747 shares during the same period.