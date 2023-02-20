DA Davidson lifts Flushing Financial Corporation [FFIC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Flushing Financial Corporation [NASDAQ: FFIC] price plunged by -0.05 percent to reach at -$0.01.

A sum of 184480 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 147.36K shares. Flushing Financial Corporation shares reached a high of $20.03 and dropped to a low of $19.78 until finishing in the latest session at $19.82.

The one-year FFIC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.54. The average equity rating for FFIC stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Flushing Financial Corporation [FFIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FFIC shares is $21.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FFIC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Flushing Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette dropped their target price from $21.50 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2019, representing the official price target for Flushing Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $22.50 to $23, while Sandler O’Neill kept a Buy rating on FFIC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flushing Financial Corporation is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for FFIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for FFIC in the course of the last twelve months was 8.86.

FFIC Stock Performance Analysis:

Flushing Financial Corporation [FFIC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.41. With this latest performance, FFIC shares gained by 0.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FFIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.03 for Flushing Financial Corporation [FFIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.71, while it was recorded at 19.82 for the last single week of trading, and 20.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Flushing Financial Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flushing Financial Corporation [FFIC] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.70. Flushing Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.93.

FFIC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FFIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flushing Financial Corporation go to 5.60%.

Flushing Financial Corporation [FFIC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $383 million, or 68.70% of FFIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FFIC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,531,562, which is approximately 6.018% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 2,474,176 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.04 million in FFIC stocks shares; and FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC, currently with $32.27 million in FFIC stock with ownership of nearly -2.659% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Flushing Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Flushing Financial Corporation [NASDAQ:FFIC] by around 907,776 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 1,380,222 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 17,017,690 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,305,688 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FFIC stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 141,865 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 452,175 shares during the same period.