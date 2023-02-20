CyberArk Software Ltd. [CYBR] moved up 0.06: Why It’s Important

CyberArk Software Ltd. [NASDAQ: CYBR] closed the trading session at $146.13 on 02/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $143.27, while the highest price level was $150.00. The company report on February 9, 2023 that CyberArk Announces Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Subscription Portion of Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of $364 million; Growth of 99% Year-over-YearTotal ARR of $570 million; Growth of 45%Subscription Revenue of $280.6 million for the Full Year 2022; Growth of 108% Year-Over-YearTotal Revenue of $591.7 million for the Full Year; Growth of 18% Year-Over-YearNet Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $49.7 million for the Full Year 2022.

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in Identity Security, today announced strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 12.71 percent and weekly performance of 0.71 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 17.69 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.60 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 463.98K shares, CYBR reached to a volume of 191157 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CyberArk Software Ltd. [CYBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYBR shares is $175.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYBR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for CyberArk Software Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SMBC Nikko raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2023, representing the official price target for CyberArk Software Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $175, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on CYBR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CyberArk Software Ltd. is set at 6.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for CYBR in the course of the last twelve months was 160.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

CYBR stock trade performance evaluation

CyberArk Software Ltd. [CYBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.71. With this latest performance, CYBR shares gained by 17.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.78 for CyberArk Software Ltd. [CYBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 134.33, while it was recorded at 148.31 for the last single week of trading, and 140.09 for the last 200 days.

CyberArk Software Ltd. [CYBR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CyberArk Software Ltd. [CYBR] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.39 and a Gross Margin at +78.59. CyberArk Software Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.03.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.42.

CyberArk Software Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

CyberArk Software Ltd. [CYBR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,487 million, or 96.10% of CYBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYBR stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS INC with ownership of 2,332,662, which is approximately -10.646% of the company’s market cap and around 0.02% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,844,934 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $269.6 million in CYBR stocks shares; and RGM CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $169.86 million in CYBR stock with ownership of nearly 4.608% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CyberArk Software Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 194 institutional holders increased their position in CyberArk Software Ltd. [NASDAQ:CYBR] by around 4,245,985 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 4,093,461 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 29,211,541 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,550,987 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYBR stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,611,514 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 859,448 shares during the same period.