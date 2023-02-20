Credit Suisse slashes price target on Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [SUNL] – find out why.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SUNL] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.56 during the day while it closed the day at $1.55. The company report on November 14, 2022 that Sunlight Financial Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

– 3Q22 Record-High Funded Loan Volume of $835 Million — 3Q22 Total Revenue up 10% to $33 Million — 3Q22 GAAP Net Income of $(415) Million — 3Q22 Adjusted EBITDA of $(27) Million — 3Q22 Adjusted Net Income of $(26) Million — Assessing Strategic Alternatives -.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (“Sunlight Financial”, “Sunlight” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SUNL), a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company, today announced its results for the third quarter 2022.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 6.16% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SUNL stock has declined by -1.90% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -51.26% and gained 20.16% year-on date.

The market cap for SUNL stock reached $200.45 million, with 83.05 million shares outstanding and 64.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 543.41K shares, SUNL reached a trading volume of 100074 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [SUNL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SUNL shares is $2.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SUNL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price from $10 to $2.50. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $2, while Citigroup kept a Sell rating on SUNL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for SUNL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for SUNL in the course of the last twelve months was 12.15.

SUNL stock trade performance evaluation

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [SUNL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.16. With this latest performance, SUNL shares gained by 21.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SUNL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.68 for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [SUNL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4188, while it was recorded at 1.5500 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4854 for the last 200 days.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [SUNL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $66 million, or 78.40% of SUNL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SUNL stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 7,337,241, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., holding 7,051,921 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.93 million in SUNL stocks shares; and ECP CONTROLCO, LLC, currently with $6.44 million in SUNL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SUNL] by around 12,496,519 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 8,099,798 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 21,895,336 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,491,653 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SUNL stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,248,178 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,805,602 shares during the same period.