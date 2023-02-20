Craig Hallum lifts CalAmp Corp. [CAMP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

CalAmp Corp. [NASDAQ: CAMP] loss 0.00% on the last trading session, reaching $4.65 price per share at the time. The company report on January 27, 2023 that CalAmp Announces Restructuring Plan to Accelerate Conversion to a Software and Subscription Services (S&SS) Business Model.

“We value our employees highly and considered this initiative carefully, but we believe it was necessary to help accelerate our business model conversion, address our legacy cost structure and drive higher profitability as a Software and Subscription Services business,” said Jeff Gardner, CalAmp’s president and CEO. “These actions do not impact our sales initiatives and will help support our transition while also securing new customers around the world. I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to those employees affected by this difficult decision.”.

CalAmp Corp. represents 36.36 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $171.96 million with the latest information. CAMP stock price has been found in the range of $4.55 to $4.69.

If compared to the average trading volume of 217.24K shares, CAMP reached a trading volume of 106012 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CalAmp Corp. [CAMP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAMP shares is $8.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAMP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for CalAmp Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum dropped their target price from $14 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2021, representing the official price target for CalAmp Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $14, while Craig Hallum kept a Buy rating on CAMP stock. On June 25, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CAMP shares from 15 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CalAmp Corp. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21.

Trading performance analysis for CAMP stock

CalAmp Corp. [CAMP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.90. With this latest performance, CAMP shares dropped by -0.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.21 for CalAmp Corp. [CAMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.36, while it was recorded at 4.52 for the last single week of trading, and 4.72 for the last 200 days.

CalAmp Corp. [CAMP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CalAmp Corp. [CAMP] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.01 and a Gross Margin at +39.57. CalAmp Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.53.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.55.

CalAmp Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

CalAmp Corp. [CAMP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAMP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CalAmp Corp. go to 12.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CalAmp Corp. [CAMP]

There are presently around $124 million, or 76.80% of CAMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAMP stocks are: B. RILEY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 3,379,059, which is approximately 24.369% of the company’s market cap and around 5.10% of the total institutional ownership; ARISTOTLE CAPITAL BOSTON, LLC, holding 2,650,744 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.33 million in CAMP stocks shares; and AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $10.82 million in CAMP stock with ownership of nearly -0.385% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CalAmp Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in CalAmp Corp. [NASDAQ:CAMP] by around 4,509,678 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 5,696,949 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 16,516,724 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,723,351 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAMP stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,500,003 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 2,065,083 shares during the same period.