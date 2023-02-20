Cowen lifts Keros Therapeutics Inc. [KROS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Keros Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: KROS] traded at a high on 02/17/23, posting a 1.12 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $54.99. The company report on February 7, 2023 that Keros Therapeutics to Present at the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference.

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat presentation will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/svb8/kros/1640061 and an archived replay will be accessible in the Investors section of the Keros website at https://ir.kerostx.com for up to 90 days following the conclusion of the event.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 104131 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Keros Therapeutics Inc. stands at 3.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.28%.

The market cap for KROS stock reached $1.51 billion, with 25.55 million shares outstanding and 24.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 188.93K shares, KROS reached a trading volume of 104131 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Keros Therapeutics Inc. [KROS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KROS shares is $96.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KROS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Keros Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Keros Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on KROS stock. On December 08, 2020, analysts increased their price target for KROS shares from 50 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Keros Therapeutics Inc. is set at 2.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for KROS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 75.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.74.

How has KROS stock performed recently?

Keros Therapeutics Inc. [KROS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.73. With this latest performance, KROS shares gained by 10.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KROS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.86 for Keros Therapeutics Inc. [KROS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.40, while it was recorded at 55.19 for the last single week of trading, and 41.51 for the last 200 days.

Keros Therapeutics Inc. [KROS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Keros Therapeutics Inc. [KROS] shares currently have an operating margin of -280.46 and a Gross Margin at +95.53. Keros Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -292.26.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.39.

Keros Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 21.30 and a Current Ratio set at 21.30.

Insider trade positions for Keros Therapeutics Inc. [KROS]

There are presently around $1,090 million, or 85.30% of KROS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KROS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 3,679,089, which is approximately -4.774% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, holding 1,679,417 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $92.35 million in KROS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $90.09 million in KROS stock with ownership of nearly 12.123% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Keros Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Keros Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:KROS] by around 3,419,003 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 1,661,804 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 14,737,418 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,818,225 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KROS stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,129,791 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 709,386 shares during the same period.