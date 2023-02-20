Columbia Financial Inc. [CLBK] is -4.21% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Columbia Financial Inc. [NASDAQ: CLBK] jumped around 0.27 points on Friday, while shares priced at $20.71 at the close of the session, up 1.32%. The company report on January 25, 2023 that Columbia Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2022.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company reported net income of $86.2 million, or $0.82 per basic and $0.81 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $92.0 million, or $0.88 per basic and diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021. Earnings for the year ended December 31, 2022 reflected a higher provision for loan losses, lower non-interest income, and higher non-interest expense partially offset by higher net interest income and lower income tax expense. Non-interest income for the year ended December 31, 2021 included a $7.7 million gain on the sale of commercial business loans granted as part of the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), and a $10.0 million reversal of provision of credit losses.

Columbia Financial Inc. stock is now -4.21% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CLBK Stock saw the intraday high of $20.89 and lowest of $20.37 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.86, which means current price is +7.81% above from all time high which was touched on 01/10/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 131.71K shares, CLBK reached a trading volume of 180896 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Columbia Financial Inc. [CLBK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLBK shares is $20.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLBK stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Columbia Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point dropped their target price from $23 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Columbia Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $22, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on CLBK stock. On June 21, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CLBK shares from 18 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Columbia Financial Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLBK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLBK in the course of the last twelve months was 23.29.

How has CLBK stock performed recently?

Columbia Financial Inc. [CLBK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.77. With this latest performance, CLBK shares dropped by -4.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLBK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.61 for Columbia Financial Inc. [CLBK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.13, while it was recorded at 20.57 for the last single week of trading, and 21.29 for the last 200 days.

Columbia Financial Inc. [CLBK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Columbia Financial Inc. [CLBK] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.15. Columbia Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.87.

Insider trade positions for Columbia Financial Inc. [CLBK]

There are presently around $313 million, or 14.20% of CLBK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLBK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,613,184, which is approximately -0.598% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,719,491 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.32 million in CLBK stocks shares; and T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $23.55 million in CLBK stock with ownership of nearly -0.109% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Columbia Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Columbia Financial Inc. [NASDAQ:CLBK] by around 515,232 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 715,451 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 13,861,741 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,092,424 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLBK stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 125,151 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 167,302 shares during the same period.