CIRCOR International Inc. [CIR] gain 11.64% so far this year. What now?

CIRCOR International Inc. [NYSE: CIR] slipped around -0.06 points on Friday, while shares priced at $26.75 at the close of the session, down -0.22%. The company report on November 14, 2022 that CIRCOR Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter Ended October 2, 2022.

GAAP EPS of $1.54, Up 1285% YoY; Adjusted EPS of $0.69, Up 103% YoY.

GAAP Operating Income of $42.6 Million, Up 1133% YoY; Adjusted Operating Income of $27.3 Million, Up 70% YoY.

CIRCOR International Inc. stock is now 11.64% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CIR Stock saw the intraday high of $26.96 and lowest of $26.5704 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 29.80, which means current price is +16.05% above from all time high which was touched on 02/01/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 93.76K shares, CIR reached a trading volume of 104110 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CIRCOR International Inc. [CIR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIR shares is $29.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for CIRCOR International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 17, 2019, representing the official price target for CIRCOR International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $47, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on CIR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CIRCOR International Inc. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.31.

How has CIR stock performed recently?

CIRCOR International Inc. [CIR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.34. With this latest performance, CIR shares gained by 5.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.44 for CIRCOR International Inc. [CIR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.71, while it was recorded at 27.03 for the last single week of trading, and 20.30 for the last 200 days.

CIRCOR International Inc. [CIR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CIRCOR International Inc. [CIR] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.72 and a Gross Margin at +30.37. CIRCOR International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.31.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.87.

CIRCOR International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for CIRCOR International Inc. [CIR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIRCOR International Inc. go to 6.07%.

Insider trade positions for CIRCOR International Inc. [CIR]

There are presently around $513 million, or 96.80% of CIR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,196,920, which is approximately 2.61% of the company’s market cap and around 2.08% of the total institutional ownership; T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 2,635,158 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $70.49 million in CIR stocks shares; and ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, currently with $38.63 million in CIR stock with ownership of nearly 2.042% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CIRCOR International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in CIRCOR International Inc. [NYSE:CIR] by around 879,191 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 1,053,038 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 17,250,802 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,183,031 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIR stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 260,993 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 412,815 shares during the same period.