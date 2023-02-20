Cimpress plc [CMPR] stock Upgrade by Barrington Research analyst, price target now $125

Cimpress plc [NASDAQ: CMPR] surged by $1.69 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $37.90 during the day while it closed the day at $37.85. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Cimpress to Host Mid-Year Strategy Update Video Webcast on March 24, 2023.

Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) provided revised details today for its previously announced mid-year strategy update. The event will be held on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. EDT, and will last approximately 90 minutes. Please note this is a new date and time compared to what Cimpress previously communicated.

Participants will include Robert Keane, founder, chairman and chief executive officer, Sean Quinn, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Florian Baumgartner, executive vice president and chief executive officer of Vista. The event format will be a presentation followed by a Q&A session addressing both live and pre-submitted questions. Investors may pre-submit questions prior to the event by emailing ir@cimpress.com by Wednesday, March 22, 2023. The event will be webcast live at ir.cimpress.com, and a replay, slides and transcript will be available following the event.

Cimpress plc stock has also gained 2.57% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CMPR stock has inclined by 36.59% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -18.93% and gained 37.09% year-on date.

The market cap for CMPR stock reached $1.03 billion, with 26.18 million shares outstanding and 22.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 117.72K shares, CMPR reached a trading volume of 189479 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMPR shares is $51.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMPR stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for Cimpress plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Cimpress plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cimpress plc is set at 2.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMPR in the course of the last twelve months was 10.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Cimpress plc [CMPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.57. With this latest performance, CMPR shares gained by 20.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.65 for Cimpress plc [CMPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.60, while it was recorded at 37.11 for the last single week of trading, and 33.04 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cimpress plc [CMPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.11 and a Gross Margin at +46.42. Cimpress plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.88.

Cimpress plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cimpress plc go to 20.00%.

There are presently around $817 million, or 80.30% of CMPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMPR stocks are: PRESCOTT GENERAL PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 3,906,492, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 2,648,346 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $100.24 million in CMPR stocks shares; and SPRUCE HOUSE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $89.28 million in CMPR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cimpress plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Cimpress plc [NASDAQ:CMPR] by around 1,423,833 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 819,652 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 19,340,684 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,584,169 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMPR stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 426,928 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 600,289 shares during the same period.