Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. [CMG] Is Currently -0.22 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. [NYSE: CMG] loss -0.22% on the last trading session, reaching $1617.67 price per share at the time. The company report on February 15, 2023 that CHIPOTLE INTRODUCES NEW CALIFORNIA INSPIRED FRESH EATERY CONCEPT, FARMESA.

Farmesa features a robust, customizable menu of fresh ingredients served in bowls.

In partnership with Kitchen United Mix, Farmesa is opening at Santa Monica’s Third Street Promenade in Southern California.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. represents 27.68 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $45.49 billion with the latest information. CMG stock price has been found in the range of $1,602.60 to $1,625.185.

If compared to the average trading volume of 280.94K shares, CMG reached a trading volume of 225751 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. [CMG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMG shares is $1821.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1900, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on CMG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. is set at 41.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 31.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMG in the course of the last twelve months was 53.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for CMG stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. [CMG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.13. With this latest performance, CMG shares gained by 7.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.18 for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. [CMG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1,530.92, while it was recorded at 1,630.86 for the last single week of trading, and 1,487.95 for the last 200 days.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. [CMG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. [CMG] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.16 and a Gross Margin at +20.56. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.50.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. [CMG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. go to 24.88%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. [CMG]

There are presently around $42,279 million, or 96.30% of CMG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,658,715, which is approximately 1.45% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,982,298 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.21 billion in CMG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.78 billion in CMG stock with ownership of nearly -17.979% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 499 institutional holders increased their position in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. [NYSE:CMG] by around 1,786,073 shares. Additionally, 394 investors decreased positions by around 1,922,540 shares, while 175 investors held positions by with 22,427,214 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,135,827 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMG stock had 159 new institutional investments in for a total of 410,066 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 75,562 shares during the same period.