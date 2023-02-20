Chatham Lodging Trust [CLDT] Revenue clocked in at $281.90 million, up 8.80% YTD: What’s Next?

Chatham Lodging Trust [NYSE: CLDT] loss -1.26% or -0.17 points to close at $13.35 with a heavy trading volume of 224220 shares. The company report on February 7, 2023 that Chatham Lodging Trust Pays off Mortgages with Proceeds from Term Loan.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE: CLDT), a hotel real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in upscale extended-stay hotels and premium branded, select-service hotels, today announced that it has repaid in full three mortgages with outstanding principal of $73.3 million and a weighted average interest rate of 8.0 percent with proceeds from its newly issued term loan which currently carries an interest rate of 6.1 percent.

It opened the trading session at $13.65, the shares rose to $13.65 and dropped to $13.33, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CLDT points out that the company has recorded -1.84% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -39.21% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 197.59K shares, CLDT reached to a volume of 224220 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLDT shares is $16.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLDT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Chatham Lodging Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Chatham Lodging Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on CLDT stock. On May 13, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CLDT shares from 14 to 14.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chatham Lodging Trust is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLDT in the course of the last twelve months was 12.67.

Chatham Lodging Trust [CLDT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.53. With this latest performance, CLDT shares gained by 4.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.24 for Chatham Lodging Trust [CLDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.05, while it was recorded at 13.48 for the last single week of trading, and 12.29 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chatham Lodging Trust [CLDT] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.66 and a Gross Margin at +12.42. Chatham Lodging Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.03.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.32.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLDT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chatham Lodging Trust go to 12.00%.

There are presently around $567 million, or 87.60% of CLDT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLDT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,597,561, which is approximately 3.787% of the company’s market cap and around 2.61% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,776,871 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77.12 million in CLDT stocks shares; and FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $44.95 million in CLDT stock with ownership of nearly 5.872% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chatham Lodging Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Chatham Lodging Trust [NYSE:CLDT] by around 2,178,095 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 1,634,927 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 38,692,093 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,505,115 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLDT stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 735,984 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 626,813 shares during the same period.