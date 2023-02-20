Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. [CGBD] moved up 0.91: Why It’s Important

Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. [NASDAQ: CGBD] surged by $0.14 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $15.57 during the day while it closed the day at $15.48. The company report on January 19, 2023 that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Investor Conference Call.

The conference call will be available via public webcast via a link on Carlyle Secured Lending’s website at carlylesecuredlending.com and will also be available on the website soon after the call’s completion.

Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. stock has also gained 2.52% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CGBD stock has inclined by 10.40% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.53% and gained 8.18% year-on date.

The market cap for CGBD stock reached $784.53 million, with 51.86 million shares outstanding and 51.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 286.37K shares, CGBD reached a trading volume of 190142 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. [CGBD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CGBD shares is $14.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CGBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Perform. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on CGBD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for CGBD in the course of the last twelve months was 18.72.

CGBD stock trade performance evaluation

Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. [CGBD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.52. With this latest performance, CGBD shares gained by 6.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.66 for Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. [CGBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.73, while it was recorded at 15.34 for the last single week of trading, and 13.78 for the last 200 days.

Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. [CGBD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. [CGBD] shares currently have an operating margin of +99.91 and a Gross Margin at +75.11. Carlyle Secured Lending Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +84.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. [CGBD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CGBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. go to 2.00%.

Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. [CGBD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $181 million, or 22.30% of CGBD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CGBD stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 1,511,212, which is approximately 13.721% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT, holding 886,372 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.72 million in CGBD stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $12.43 million in CGBD stock with ownership of nearly 1901.204% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. [NASDAQ:CGBD] by around 2,436,795 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 1,664,751 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 7,591,595 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,693,141 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CGBD stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 624,373 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,173,557 shares during the same period.