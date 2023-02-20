Burford Capital Limited [BUR] Stock trading around $8.25 per share: What’s Next?

Burford Capital Limited [NYSE: BUR] price plunged by -0.24 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on December 9, 2022 that Intended Purchases of Burford Capital Ordinary Shares by Employee Benefit Trust.

INTENDED PURCHASES OF ORDINARY SHARES BY EMPLOYEE BENEFIT TRUST.

Burford Capital, the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law, today announces the intended purchases of its ordinary shares (“Shares”) to satisfy vested awards made under Burford Capital’s 2016 Long Term Incentive Plan.

A sum of 182041 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 198.65K shares. Burford Capital Limited shares reached a high of $8.28 and dropped to a low of $8.16 until finishing in the latest session at $8.25.

The average equity rating for BUR stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Burford Capital Limited [BUR]:

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Burford Capital Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Burford Capital Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Burford Capital Limited is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for BUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16.

BUR Stock Performance Analysis:

Burford Capital Limited [BUR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, BUR shares dropped by -5.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.23 for Burford Capital Limited [BUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.59, while it was recorded at 8.32 for the last single week of trading, and 8.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Burford Capital Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Burford Capital Limited [BUR] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.52. Burford Capital Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -59.85.

Return on Total Capital for BUR is now 0.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Burford Capital Limited [BUR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.66. Additionally, BUR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Burford Capital Limited [BUR] managed to generate an average of -$374,286 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.

Burford Capital Limited [BUR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $682 million, or 72.19% of BUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BUR stocks are: AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC with ownership of 10,949,785, which is approximately 1.2% of the company’s market cap and around 14.29% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 10,308,851 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $85.05 million in BUR stocks shares; and CI INVESTMENTS INC., currently with $80.91 million in BUR stock with ownership of nearly -6.849% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Burford Capital Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Burford Capital Limited [NYSE:BUR] by around 3,530,458 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 3,398,614 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 75,713,553 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,642,625 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BUR stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,547,772 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 970,291 shares during the same period.