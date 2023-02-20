Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. [BEP] gain 9.94% so far this year. What now?

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. [NYSE: BEP] surged by $0.18 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $27.94 during the day while it closed the day at $27.86. The company report on February 3, 2023 that Brookfield Renewable Announces Record Results and 5.5% Distribution Increase.

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. stock has also gained 2.39% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BEP stock has declined by -7.50% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -29.24% and gained 9.94% year-on date.

The market cap for BEP stock reached $7.67 billion, with 275.29 million shares outstanding and 205.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 407.67K shares, BEP reached a trading volume of 406105 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. [BEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEP shares is $38.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $41, while TD Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on BEP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29.

BEP stock trade performance evaluation

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. [BEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.39. With this latest performance, BEP shares dropped by -2.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.85 for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. [BEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.48, while it was recorded at 27.69 for the last single week of trading, and 32.46 for the last 200 days.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. [BEP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. [BEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.80 and a Gross Margin at +35.96. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.26.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.49.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. [BEP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. go to 13.20%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. [BEP]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. [NYSE:BEP] by around 8,301,163 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 8,903,966 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 140,425,622 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 157,630,751 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEP stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,581,942 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 1,980,657 shares during the same period.