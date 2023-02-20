Brightcove Inc. [BCOV] Stock trading around $7.07 per share: What’s Next?

Brightcove Inc. [NASDAQ: BCOV] stock went on a downward path that fall over 0.00% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.94%. The company report on February 9, 2023 that Brightcove Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results and Earnings Live Stream.

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the most trusted global streaming technology company, today announced it will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 results for the period ended December 31, 2022, after the U.S. financial markets close on February 23, 2023.

In conjunction with this announcement, Brightcove earnings will be streamed on February 23, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time), where CEO Marc DeBevoise and CFO Rob Noreck will discuss the Company’s financial results and current business outlook. To access the live stream, visit the “Investors” page of the Company’s website, http://investor.brightcove.com. Once the live stream concludes, an on-demand recording will be available on Brightcove’s Investor page http://investor.brightcove.com.

Over the last 12 months, BCOV stock dropped by -21.79%. The one-year Brightcove Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.73. The average equity rating for BCOV stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $302.67 million, with 41.97 million shares outstanding and 40.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 122.14K shares, BCOV stock reached a trading volume of 98719 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Brightcove Inc. [BCOV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCOV shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCOV stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Brightcove Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Brightcove Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $9, while Lake Street kept a Hold rating on BCOV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brightcove Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for BCOV in the course of the last twelve months was 19.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

BCOV Stock Performance Analysis:

Brightcove Inc. [BCOV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.94. With this latest performance, BCOV shares gained by 20.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.65 for Brightcove Inc. [BCOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.85, while it was recorded at 7.07 for the last single week of trading, and 6.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Brightcove Inc. Fundamentals:

Brightcove Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

BCOV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCOV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brightcove Inc. go to 15.00%.

Brightcove Inc. [BCOV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $262 million, or 88.20% of BCOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCOV stocks are: TRIGRAN INVESTMENTS, INC. with ownership of 6,878,602, which is approximately 4.174% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; EDENBROOK CAPITAL, LLC, holding 5,693,239 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.25 million in BCOV stocks shares; and LYNROCK LAKE LP, currently with $22.25 million in BCOV stock with ownership of nearly 28.686% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brightcove Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Brightcove Inc. [NASDAQ:BCOV] by around 3,252,721 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 2,971,022 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 30,777,551 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,001,294 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCOV stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 529,940 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 371,712 shares during the same period.