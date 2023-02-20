BMO Capital Markets slashes price target on ASGN Incorporated [ASGN] – find out why.

ASGN Incorporated [NYSE: ASGN] closed the trading session at $92.46 on 02/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $90.41, while the highest price level was $92.92. The company report on February 8, 2023 that ASGN Incorporated Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Revenues Exceed High-End of Guidance Estimates.

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN), a leading provider of IT services and solutions, including technology and creative digital marketing, across the commercial and government sectors, reported financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.48 percent and weekly performance of 0.95 percent. The stock has been moved at -11.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.31 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 213.56K shares, ASGN reached to a volume of 189943 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ASGN Incorporated [ASGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASGN shares is $98.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for ASGN Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $110 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on May 25, 2022, representing the official price target for ASGN Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $130, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on ASGN stock. On February 19, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for ASGN shares from 70 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ASGN Incorporated is set at 2.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for ASGN in the course of the last twelve months was 45.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

ASGN stock trade performance evaluation

ASGN Incorporated [ASGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.95. With this latest performance, ASGN shares gained by 8.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.10 for ASGN Incorporated [ASGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.80, while it was recorded at 91.94 for the last single week of trading, and 92.46 for the last 200 days.

ASGN Incorporated [ASGN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ASGN Incorporated [ASGN] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.94 and a Gross Margin at +28.48. ASGN Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.83.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.53.

ASGN Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ASGN Incorporated [ASGN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASGN Incorporated go to 10.90%.

ASGN Incorporated [ASGN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,394 million, or 99.00% of ASGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASGN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 5,996,691, which is approximately -1.794% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,893,259 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $544.89 million in ASGN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $452.3 million in ASGN stock with ownership of nearly 1.091% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ASGN Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in ASGN Incorporated [NYSE:ASGN] by around 1,811,000 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 2,316,347 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 43,398,178 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,525,525 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASGN stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 443,924 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 621,648 shares during the same period.