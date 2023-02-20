BM Technologies Inc. [BMTX] is -30.71% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

BM Technologies Inc. [AMEX: BMTX] slipped around -0.12 points on Friday, while shares priced at $3.61 at the close of the session, down -3.22%. The company report on February 13, 2023 that BM Technologies (BMTX) Honors 2022 ACE Award and Partnership Winners.

Award Recognizes BMTX Colleges and Universities that Achieve Campus Efficiency (ACE), Security, and Student Service.

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American:BMTX), one of the largest digital banking platforms and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) providers, today announced 201 institutions as recipients of its sixth annual ACE Award, which is awarded to BankMobile Disbursements partner colleges and universities that Achieve Campus Efficiency (ACE). The mission of BankMobile Disbursements is to help foster the success of higher education institutions and the students they serve by disbursing essential student refunds in a secure, efficient, and cost-effective manner.

BM Technologies Inc. stock is now -30.71% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BMTX Stock saw the intraday high of $3.84 and lowest of $3.59 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.13, which means current price is +0.56% above from all time high which was touched on 01/10/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 64.48K shares, BMTX reached a trading volume of 103651 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BM Technologies Inc. [BMTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMTX shares is $11.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for BM Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BM Technologies Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMTX in the course of the last twelve months was 3.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has BMTX stock performed recently?

BM Technologies Inc. [BMTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.30. With this latest performance, BMTX shares dropped by -29.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.52 for BM Technologies Inc. [BMTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.87, while it was recorded at 3.79 for the last single week of trading, and 6.06 for the last 200 days.

BM Technologies Inc. [BMTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BM Technologies Inc. [BMTX] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.03 and a Gross Margin at +28.91. BM Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.94.

BM Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Insider trade positions for BM Technologies Inc. [BMTX]

There are presently around $13 million, or 34.90% of BMTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BMTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 702,671, which is approximately 34.368% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; PACIFIC RIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, holding 662,141 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.39 million in BMTX stocks shares; and TIETON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.94 million in BMTX stock with ownership of nearly -5.93% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BM Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in BM Technologies Inc. [AMEX:BMTX] by around 567,774 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 970,531 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 1,987,930 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,526,235 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BMTX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 343,148 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 591,968 shares during the same period.