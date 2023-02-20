Berenberg slashes price target on AppFolio Inc. [APPF] – find out why.

AppFolio Inc. [NASDAQ: APPF] price surged by 2.86 percent to reach at $3.66. The company report on February 2, 2023 that AppFolio Investment Management Launches AppFolio Alpha™ and Achieves Two Major Milestones.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Award-winning software now helps enable asset managers to drive new efficiencies and implement scalable data-driven insights.

A sum of 180386 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 95.89K shares. AppFolio Inc. shares reached a high of $131.74 and dropped to a low of $125.45 until finishing in the latest session at $131.52.

The one-year APPF stock forecast points to a potential downside of -14.61. The average equity rating for APPF stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AppFolio Inc. [APPF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APPF shares is $114.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APPF stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for AppFolio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2022, representing the official price target for AppFolio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $105 to $107, while Stephens kept a Equal-Weight rating on APPF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AppFolio Inc. is set at 5.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for APPF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for APPF in the course of the last twelve months was 244.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

APPF Stock Performance Analysis:

AppFolio Inc. [APPF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.80. With this latest performance, APPF shares gained by 15.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APPF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.26 for AppFolio Inc. [APPF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 114.18, while it was recorded at 128.33 for the last single week of trading, and 106.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AppFolio Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AppFolio Inc. [APPF] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.34 and a Gross Margin at +52.33. AppFolio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.44.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.26.

AppFolio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

APPF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APPF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AppFolio Inc. go to 25.00%.

AppFolio Inc. [APPF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,084 million, or 79.50% of APPF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APPF stocks are: BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 2,800,675, which is approximately -11.245% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,834,444 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $241.27 million in APPF stocks shares; and ASHE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $215.61 million in APPF stock with ownership of nearly -17.016% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AppFolio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in AppFolio Inc. [NASDAQ:APPF] by around 1,527,345 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 1,861,897 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 12,459,443 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,848,685 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APPF stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 504,863 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 512,282 shares during the same period.