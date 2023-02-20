B. Riley Securities slashes price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. [SPWH] – find out why.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SPWH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.02% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.44%. The company report on December 7, 2022 that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

“We executed our strategic initiatives and reported strong sales and earnings results in the third quarter, despite the challenging macroeconomic environment,” said Jon Barker, Sportsman’s Warehouse President and Chief Executive Officer. “The investments made over the last few years to enhance our omnichannel capabilities have strengthened the overall foundation of the business. Moving forward, we will continue to closely manage the business with discipline and rigor, and maintain focus on leveraging our investments while accelerating the growth of our store footprint to reach more customers nationwide.”.

Over the last 12 months, SPWH stock dropped by -11.54%. The one-year Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.81. The average equity rating for SPWH stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $373.64 million, with 38.41 million shares outstanding and 36.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 420.10K shares, SPWH stock reached a trading volume of 412763 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. [SPWH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPWH shares is $13.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPWH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Lake Street raised their target price from $18 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on SPWH stock. On January 07, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for SPWH shares from 20 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPWH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPWH in the course of the last twelve months was 21.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.10.

SPWH Stock Performance Analysis:

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. [SPWH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.44. With this latest performance, SPWH shares gained by 7.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPWH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.11 for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. [SPWH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.55, while it was recorded at 9.73 for the last single week of trading, and 9.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. [SPWH] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.83 and a Gross Margin at +30.81. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.08.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

SPWH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPWH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. go to 20.72%.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. [SPWH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $361 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPWH stocks are: CANNELL CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 3,322,624, which is approximately 0.041% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,885,786 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.54 million in SPWH stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $23.07 million in SPWH stock with ownership of nearly 3.494% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SPWH] by around 3,067,594 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 5,520,475 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 27,890,824 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,478,893 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPWH stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,991,394 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,211,267 shares during the same period.