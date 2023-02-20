Azure Power Global Limited [AZRE] is -12.06% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Azure Power Global Limited [NYSE: AZRE] gained 1.34% or 0.05 points to close at $3.79 with a heavy trading volume of 100497 shares. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Azure Power Receives NYSE’s Grant of Extension Regarding Delayed Filing of 2022 Annual Report.

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) (“Azure” or the “Company”) today announced that it received a letter from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) on February 14, 2023, notifying that the NYSE’s Listings Operations Committee agreed to provide the Company with an additional trading period through July 15, 2023, subject to reassessment on an ongoing basis, to complete and file the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 (the “2022 Annual Report”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and any subsequent delayed filings pursuant to the NYSE’s late filer rules outlined in Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual.

The Company has been in ongoing cooperation and correspondence with the NYSE on the late filing issue. The NYSE notified the Company that it will closely monitor the Company’s progress with the milestones and timing submitted to the NYSE. Failure to achieve these interim milestones could result in accelerated trading suspension prior to the end of the July 15, 2023 trading period. In addition, if the Company does not complete the filing of its 2022 Annual Report and any subsequent delayed filings with the SEC by the end of the maximum 12-month cure period on August 16, 2023, the NYSE will move forward with the initiation of suspension and delisting procedures.

It opened the trading session at $3.71, the shares rose to $3.83 and dropped to $3.64, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AZRE points out that the company has recorded -67.88% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -16.26% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 288.30K shares, AZRE reached to a volume of 100497 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Azure Power Global Limited [AZRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZRE shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZRE stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Azure Power Global Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $22 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on August 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Azure Power Global Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27.50, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on AZRE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Azure Power Global Limited is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

Trading performance analysis for AZRE stock

Azure Power Global Limited [AZRE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.81. With this latest performance, AZRE shares dropped by -7.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.32 for Azure Power Global Limited [AZRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.30, while it was recorded at 3.62 for the last single week of trading, and 7.96 for the last 200 days.

Azure Power Global Limited [AZRE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Azure Power Global Limited [AZRE] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.58 and a Gross Margin at +70.71. Azure Power Global Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.61.

Return on Total Capital for AZRE is now 5.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Azure Power Global Limited [AZRE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 441.95. Additionally, AZRE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 384.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Azure Power Global Limited [AZRE] managed to generate an average of -$120,293 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Azure Power Global Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Azure Power Global Limited [AZRE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZRE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Azure Power Global Limited go to 0.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Azure Power Global Limited [AZRE]

25 institutional holders increased their position in Azure Power Global Limited [NYSE:AZRE] by around 2,021,062 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 2,606,183 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 52,470,202 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,097,447 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZRE stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,050,697 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,263,138 shares during the same period.