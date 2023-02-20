Axos Financial Inc. [AX] gain 31.45% so far this year. What now?

Axos Financial Inc. [NYSE: AX] gained 1.15% or 0.57 points to close at $50.24 with a heavy trading volume of 225890 shares. The company report on January 26, 2023 that Axos Financial, Inc. Reports Record Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AX) (“Axos”), today announced unaudited financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2022. Net income was $81.6 million, an increase of 34% from $60.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Diluted earnings per share were $1.35, an increase of $0.35, or 35%, as compared to diluted earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per diluted common share (“adjusted EPS”), non-GAAP measures, which exclude non-cash amortization expenses and non-recurring costs related to mergers and acquisitions, and other non-recurring costs each increased 33% to $83.4 million and $1.38, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $62.9 million and $1.04, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $49.64, the shares rose to $50.42 and dropped to $49.26, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AX points out that the company has recorded 7.76% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -48.16% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 300.17K shares, AX reached to a volume of 225890 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Axos Financial Inc. [AX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AX shares is $54.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Axos Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Axos Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $62, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on AX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Axos Financial Inc. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for AX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 34.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for AX in the course of the last twelve months was 6.93.

Trading performance analysis for AX stock

Axos Financial Inc. [AX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.12. With this latest performance, AX shares gained by 25.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.62 for Axos Financial Inc. [AX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.32, while it was recorded at 49.93 for the last single week of trading, and 39.69 for the last 200 days.

Axos Financial Inc. [AX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Axos Financial Inc. [AX] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.88. Axos Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.52.

Axos Financial Inc. [AX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Axos Financial Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Axos Financial Inc. [AX]

There are presently around $2,368 million, or 80.40% of AX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,835,340, which is approximately 3.15% of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,371,676 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $320.11 million in AX stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $115.21 million in AX stock with ownership of nearly 6.814% of the company’s market capitalization.

124 institutional holders increased their position in Axos Financial Inc. [NYSE:AX] by around 2,573,535 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 2,329,825 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 42,229,743 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,133,103 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AX stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 186,855 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,032,459 shares during the same period.