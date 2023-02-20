Avnet Inc. [AVT] Is Currently 0.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Avnet Inc. [NASDAQ: AVT] closed the trading session at $46.43 on 02/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $46.095, while the highest price level was $46.655. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Avnet Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.29.

Avnet, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVT), a leading global technology solutions company, today announced that on Feb. 15, 2023, its Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share. The dividend will be paid on March 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 1, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 11.66 percent and weekly performance of 0.91 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.44 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.88 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 605.89K shares, AVT reached to a volume of 405803 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Avnet Inc. [AVT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVT shares is $47.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Avnet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Avnet Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $49 to $43, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on AVT stock. On April 30, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AVT shares from 39 to 53.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avnet Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.57.

AVT stock trade performance evaluation

Avnet Inc. [AVT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.91. With this latest performance, AVT shares gained by 6.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.67 for Avnet Inc. [AVT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.04, while it was recorded at 46.33 for the last single week of trading, and 43.45 for the last 200 days.

Avnet Inc. [AVT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avnet Inc. [AVT] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.99 and a Gross Margin at +12.20. Avnet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.85.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.15.

Avnet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Avnet Inc. [AVT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Avnet Inc. go to 10.40%.

Avnet Inc. [AVT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,106 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,224,425, which is approximately -2.456% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 9,282,603 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $430.99 million in AVT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $405.18 million in AVT stock with ownership of nearly -3.206% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Avnet Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 165 institutional holders increased their position in Avnet Inc. [NASDAQ:AVT] by around 5,431,297 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 7,684,627 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 75,328,007 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,443,931 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVT stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,119,525 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 269,742 shares during the same period.