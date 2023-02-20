Avery Dennison Corporation [AVY] moved up 0.25: Why It’s Important

Avery Dennison Corporation [NYSE: AVY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.25% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.61%. The company report on February 17, 2023 that Avery Dennison Announces Upcoming Investor Event.

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) announced that Mitch Butier, chairman and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat during the BofA Securities Global Agriculture and Materials Conference on Thursday, March 2, at 10:50 AM ET.

This event will be webcast live, and a replay will be available on Avery Dennison’s Investor Relations website (www.investors.averydennison.com).

Over the last 12 months, AVY stock dropped by -1.18%. The one-year Avery Dennison Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.56. The average equity rating for AVY stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.74 billion, with 81.20 million shares outstanding and 80.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 491.61K shares, AVY stock reached a trading volume of 412029 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Avery Dennison Corporation [AVY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVY shares is $206.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Avery Dennison Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $206 to $172. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Avery Dennison Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $215 to $195, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on AVY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avery Dennison Corporation is set at 4.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for AVY in the course of the last twelve months was 32.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

AVY Stock Performance Analysis:

Avery Dennison Corporation [AVY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.61. With this latest performance, AVY shares dropped by -1.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.44 for Avery Dennison Corporation [AVY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 184.87, while it was recorded at 183.94 for the last single week of trading, and 178.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Avery Dennison Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avery Dennison Corporation [AVY] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.87 and a Gross Margin at +26.60. Avery Dennison Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.51.

Avery Dennison Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

AVY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Avery Dennison Corporation go to 7.41%.

Avery Dennison Corporation [AVY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,684 million, or 92.80% of AVY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,856,108, which is approximately 0.811% of the company’s market cap and around 0.64% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,514,482 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.19 billion in AVY stocks shares; and T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $738.58 million in AVY stock with ownership of nearly -0.552% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Avery Dennison Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 336 institutional holders increased their position in Avery Dennison Corporation [NYSE:AVY] by around 5,880,083 shares. Additionally, 285 investors decreased positions by around 4,425,351 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 64,676,001 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,981,435 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVY stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,234,749 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 563,082 shares during the same period.