Atomera Incorporated [ATOM] Stock trading around $6.48 per share: What’s Next?

Atomera Incorporated [NASDAQ: ATOM] gained 1.49% on the last trading session, reaching $6.48 price per share at the time. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Atomera Provides Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Results.

Atomera Incorporated represents 23.29 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $177.03 million with the latest information. ATOM stock price has been found in the range of $6.13 to $6.60.

If compared to the average trading volume of 163.08K shares, ATOM reached a trading volume of 224885 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Atomera Incorporated [ATOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATOM shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Atomera Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2018, representing the official price target for Atomera Incorporated stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atomera Incorporated is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 442.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85.

Trading performance analysis for ATOM stock

Atomera Incorporated [ATOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.40. With this latest performance, ATOM shares gained by 2.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.72 for Atomera Incorporated [ATOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.98, while it was recorded at 7.16 for the last single week of trading, and 9.74 for the last 200 days.

Atomera Incorporated [ATOM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atomera Incorporated [ATOM] shares currently have an operating margin of -3882.25 and a Gross Margin at +36.75. Atomera Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3928.50.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.65.

Atomera Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.50 and a Current Ratio set at 8.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Atomera Incorporated [ATOM]

There are presently around $49 million, or 32.10% of ATOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATOM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,316,187, which is approximately 3.033% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,180,656 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.65 million in ATOM stocks shares; and HOLLENCREST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, currently with $5.53 million in ATOM stock with ownership of nearly 18.813% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atomera Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Atomera Incorporated [NASDAQ:ATOM] by around 739,047 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 656,197 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 6,213,555 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,608,799 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATOM stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 337,821 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 381,682 shares during the same period.